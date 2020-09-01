Paris Saint-Germain have lodged a bid with Arsenal for the services of Hector Bellerin, according to the Guardian.

The French giants are admirers of Bellerin and were in almost daily contact with Arsenal last week, ahead of making their move to try to convince the Gunners to sell.

PSG have offered Arsenal £25m, plus a further £5m in bonus payments for the 25-year-old defender.

Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta is claimed to ideally want to keep Bellerin, but the club may have to make player sales to help balance the books.

Arsenal, who have spent £41m so far this summer, have just snapped up centre-back Gabriel from Lille.

With no Champions League football on the agenda, Arsenal are facing financial pressure and cashing in on Bellerin could boost the balance sheet.

And it is unclear if Arsenal can generate the cash needed by selling fringe players and those out of favour.

Bellerin also has interest from Bayern Munich and Juventus, while his contract at Arsenal has another three years left to run.