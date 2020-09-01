Former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has warned Donny van de Beek that he will only realise the size of the Red Devils once he joins.

Manchester United are on the verge of confirming Van de Beek’s signature from Ajax for a deal worth up to €45m and an official announcement is expected to be imminent after the two clubs signed off on paperwork on Tuesday.

Van de Beek has also undergone a medical and will join his new team-mates after his commitment with the Dutch national team this month.

In the Netherlands, Van de Beek is being seen as a big signing for Manchester United, but Van Persie stressed that once he joins the club that he is just one of many big-money players at Old Trafford.

The former striker insisted that Manchester United are a massive club and his compatriot will soon realise that just being a good footballer is not enough at Old Trafford.

He insisted that the commercial aspect of being a Manchester United player will only hit the 23-year-old once he joins.

Van Persie wrote in his column for Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “The Ajax player will soon confirm his switch to Old Trafford.

“Van de Beek is being considered as a big signing, but will become one of many at his new club.

“He will discover that there are 22 players who were previously considered big signings. One had a bigger transfer than the other, because Manchester United are a beast of a club in every way possible.

“Van de Beek will therefore have to do more than just play football.

“The greatness of the club also has an impact on commercial activities that will soon be expected of him.

“In my first year at United, the number was zero, but in my second year, I had to show up every week.

“He [Marcus Rashford] cannot remember the last afternoon off after a training session. It is a bit different than taking a siesta after training.”

Van Persie was instrumental in Manchester United winning their last Premier League title in the 2012/13 season.