The agent of Chelsea new boy Thiago Silva believes his client can continue to play top level football for a further five years.

The 35-year-old defender joined Chelsea on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer and has signed a one-year deal with an option of another season at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard will be looking forward to seeing the veteran centre-back add experience and leadership to a defence that conceded the most number of goals amongst the top ten Premier League teams last season.

There are question marks over whether Silva has the legs to play in the Premier League, but his agent, Paulo Tonietto, insists that the player is eagerly waiting to perform in England.

He is happy to join Chelsea despite a number of offers on his table from other clubs and his agent insisted that Silva has another five years of top-level football left in him due to his fitness and lifestyle, which he feels will further extend the Brazilian’s playing career.

Tonietto told French sports daily L’Equipe: “He is on holiday, he will be in London in a week.

“He is happy to discover the Premier League. We had a lot of offers but Chelsea are one of the top ten clubs in the world.

“Physically, Thiago can still play five or six years at the top level.

“He is an athlete who takes care of himself.

“He doesn’t drink, smoke or go out.

“His life is home to work and work to home.”

Silva won the Ligue 1 title seven times at PSG and led them to their first Champions League final appearance last season.