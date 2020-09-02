AC Milan have stopped attempts to sign Serge Aurier from Tottenham Hotspur, but could return for him towards the end of the transfer window.

The Rossoneri have been trying to wrap up a deal to sign the right-back from Tottenham and had an agreement in principle in place with the player.

However, the Italian giants have not managed to reach an agreement with Tottenham and, according to Sky Italia, have stopped talks to sign Aurier.

AC Milan could though return to the hunt for Aurier towards the end of the transfer window.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham might change their stance to bring the Italians back to the negotiating table.

Aurier managed 42 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham last season, chipping in with eight assists in the process.

Spurs snapped the 27-year-old up from French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017.

The Premier League side still have Aurier under contract for a further two years, until the summer of 2022.