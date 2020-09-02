Frederic Guilbert is being pushed towards the exit door at Aston Villa and has interest from clubs in the Premier League and the Championship.

Aston Villa are moving to complete the capture of Matty Cash from Nottingham Forest, having agreed a deal with the Championship outfit.

Now there could be an outgoing from Villa Park as a result of Cash’s imminent arrival and, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Guilbert is being pushed towards the exit door.

The full-back is attracting interest from clubs in the Premier League and the Championship, while a return to France is also possible for the former Caen man.

Guilbert joined Aston Villa from Caen in 2019.

The 25-year-old penned a contract running until the summer of 2023 at Villa Park.

The Frenchman made 25 appearances in the Premier League for Aston Villa last season, as he helped Dean Smith’s men to stay up.

He featured for Aston Villa in their final two league games, against Arsenal and West Ham United.