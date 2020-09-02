Chelsea and Manchester United have both checked up on Kalidou Koulibaly’s situation at Napoli, it has been claimed in Italy.

Napoli are prepared to let Koulibaly move on this summer for the right price and Manchester City are showing serious interest in taking him to England.

However, the Citizens have not yet reached an agreement with the Italian giants, despite having an understanding on personal terms.

Other clubs are keeping an eye on the situation and, according to Naples-based journalist Giovanni Scotto, Chelsea and Manchester United have enquired about the defender’s situation.

Napoli are claimed to still value Koulibaly at the €80m mark, which may be a bridge too far for both Premier League sides.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has proven to be a tough negotiator in the transfer market and firmly holds the future of the Senegalese star in his hands.

Koulibaly, who maintains a good relationship with Napoli, is not prepared to go on the war path to force through a move.

Manchester City may be focused on a deal for Lionel Messi and it remains to be seen if they will agree to meet Napoli’s price for Koulibaly.