Celtic new boy Shane Duffy has set his eyes on helping the Bhoys lift an unprecedented tenth consecutive Scottish league title after joining on loan.

The Scottish champions signed centre-back Duffy on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old will now join the likes of Kristoffer Ajer, Christopher Julien and Hatem Abd Elhamed in the Bhoys backline, as Neil Lennon’s side continue their charge for a tenth Scottish top flight title on the trot.

The centre-back, who expressed his delight in being able to bask in the sunshine at Celtic Park after making the move north of the border, has set his eyes upon helping his new club reach an historic milestone as the Bhoys look to ascend to the Scottish domestic throne once again.

Duffy, a boyhood Celtic fan, stressed that he did not need any special reason to join the Bhoys, and is ready to work hard with his new team.

“I do not need a reason to go to Celtic, but if there is ever a reason, it is this year to make history and something I have been following closely through the years anyway and hoping they would get it [the title] every year”, Duffy told Scottish broadcaster STV.

“So, now to be a chance to be a part of it is a huge honour, but obviously there is a lot of work to do and a lot of hard work to get that ten-in-a-row.

“So, I know the fans are optimistic and I am as well going there.

“So, we have got to do the hard work and hopefully the reward is at the end.”

Duffy, who completed his medical in Dublin, as he is currently on duty with the Republic of Ireland national team, will look to kick on as soon as he arrives in Glasgow after the international break.