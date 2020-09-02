West Ham United could earn as much as £18m from selling Grady Diangana to West Brom, according to Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old made a big impression on loan at West Brom last season and helped the Baggies to secure promotion to the Premier League.

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic wants the midfielder at his disposal in the top flight and it has been claimed that West Ham have accepted a £12m bid for Diangana.

The final figure that the Hammers earn though could be substantially higher, with potentially £18m set to flow into the coffers at the London Stadium.

Diangana is considered to be a bright talent at West Ham and a number of fans have already voiced their disapproval at the club cashing in on him.

But West Brom being prepared to shatter their club transfer record appears to have been enough to turn the Hammers’ heads towards a sale.

Diangana came through the youth system at West Ham and has been capped by England up to Under-21 level.

Last season at West Brom, where he featured on a regular basis, was his first spell away from the Hammers.