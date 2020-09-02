Former Bundesliga star Jan Aage Fjortoft thinks that Manchester United would need to offer over €65m to convince RB Leipzig to sell Dayot Upamecano this summer.

A star figure in the RB Leipzig defence since joining the club in January 2017, the 21-year-old has become one of the most coveted centre-backs in Europe.

While the Frenchman has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga club this summer, he looked set to continue at RB Leipzig for another season when he signed a new contract in July.

However, a determined Manchester United have come to the fore and have been linked with looking to lure Upamecano to Old Trafford just one month after the player put pen to paper on a new deal.

Giving an insight into the situation, former Bundesliga striker Fjortoft insists that RB Leipzig do not want to sanction the defender’s departure.

However, the 53-year-old is of the view that the German Bundesliga club’s stance could change if they were to receive a bid in excess of €65m from Manchester United or any of his suitors.

“RB Leipzig don’t want to let him [Upamecano] or any other of their established players leave“, Fjortoft wrote on Twitter.

“Their position could change if they get a bid of ‘more than’ €65m.“

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils would be willing to fork out €65m for the signature of Upamecano from RB Leipzig.