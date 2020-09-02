Former Sporting Lisbon star Pedrosa has backed the idea of the Portuguese side selling winger Jovane Cabral to Tottenham Hotspur, if Spurs firm up their interest in the 22-year-old.

Cabral is a highly regarded talent at the Portuguese giants and progressed through the club’s esteemed youth set-up to break into the first team.

Tottenham have taken note of his development and are claimed to have put in an enquiry about his availability, as they consider signing him.

Former Sporting Lisbon star Pedrosa is not surprised to hear that Spurs are keen on the winger and feels that if a good offer is made, the Portuguese giants should cash in.

He told Radio Renascenca’s Bola Branca: “I am not surprised by this interest.

“Jovane has already demonstrated his quality and still has a huge margin for development.

“It is necessary to protect the sporting part, but if there is an agreement I think it would be worthwhile to proceed with the transfer.

“If it is advantageous to Sporting, it may be a good option.”

Cabral has a release clause set at the €60m mark in his contract at Sporting Lisbon, but the Portuguese side could let him for a third of that amount.

The winger, who has another three years left on his contract, has also been linked with Fulham and West Ham United.