Georginio Wijnaldum has yet to give Liverpool any indication that he wants to leave the club, according to The Athletic.

The Netherlands international midfielder is the subject of interest from Spanish giants Barcelona, with new coach Ronald Koeman claimed to have asked the club’s board to sign him.

Wijnaldum is now in the final year of his contract at Anfield and Liverpool could cash in on him if he does not pen an extension.

It has been claimed in Spain that Wijnaldum has agreed a three-year contract with Barcelona.

But if the Dutchman has said yes to the Catalan giants then he has yet to inform Liverpool, with the midfielder giving the Reds no indication that he wants to leave.

Liverpool are also not actively looking to sell Wijnaldum, who was a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s title winning side last season.

All eyes are now on whether Barcelona make an approach for the Dutchman, which they have not done yet, and try to take him to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are claimed to be willing to pay between €15m and €20m to sign Wijnaldum.

It is unclear if Liverpool would find such a sum sufficient to sell him.