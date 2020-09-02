Leeds United workhorse Stuart Dallas is confident that he can step up and continue his development as a player in the Premier League next season.

The winger-turned-full-back played a crucial role in the Whites winning the Championship title and earning promotion to the Premier League.

Dallas capped off an impressive campaign, that saw him score five goals and provide three assists from 45 league appearances, by being named Leeds Players’ Player of the Year.

Now the Northern Ireland international faces the challenge of taking his form into the English top flight and is confident of doing so despite having no Premier League experience.

Dallas is positive that he can successfully embrace the challenges of the league and continue improving as a player but has acknowledged that it is not going to be easy.

“I haven’t played at that level but I’m confident that I can step up“, Dallas said on LUTV.

“I know it is a huge step up, the Premier League, and I feel I can still keep improving, I feel there is still a lot more to come.

“I am not just [talking about] me, but also as a group as well, we are more than capable of stepping into this big league and giving it a real go.

“It is not going to be easy, but it is something we are really looking forward to.

“We have worked hard for this over the last few years and hopefully now we can hit the ground running.“

Having played in a number of positions under Marcelo Bielsa, Dallas will be looking to continue contributing for the team, regardless of where he plays next term.