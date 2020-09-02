Leeds United star Stuart Dallas is relishing his side’s Premier League opener against Liverpool, dubbing it a champions against champions clash.

Last season’s Championship winners Leeds are set to make their return to the Premier League following 16 years away in less than two weeks’ time.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men will lock horns with Premier League champions Liverpool at Anfield on the opening day of the league campaign on 12th September.

Visiting the Reds is one of the hardest games Leeds could have asked for in their first game back in the top flight, but Dallas has no qualms about it.

The 29-year-old has insisted that the Whites are excited for what he feels will be a cracking game and a fantastic occasion as they await their trip to Anfield.

“Of course [facing Liverpool in the season opener will increase the appetite]“, Dallas said on LUTV.

“These are the games you want to play in, it is the Premier League, this is where we wanted to be and now we are getting that opportunity.

“To obviously to go to Liverpool in the first game of the season, it will be a fantastic occasion.

“It is disappointing the fans can’t be there because I’m sure they would have filled out the away support as Liverpool would have done their home support as they do every week as well.

“But, I’m sure it will be a cracking game, it is one we are really looking forward to, champions versus champions and yes, the boys are really excited about it.“

Dallas is a boyhood Liverpool fan and will be looking forward to challenging himself against the Reds.