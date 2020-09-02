Nathaniel Phillips is not part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans at Liverpool for the upcoming season and the Reds are set to offload him, according to The Athletic.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at German side Stuttgart and made 22 appearances across all competitions for the club.

Having returned to Liverpool following his loan spell, Phillips featured in the Reds’ two pre-season friendlies against Stuttgart and Red Bull Salzburg, but missed out on the matchday squad to face Arsenal in the Community Shield final last weekend.

Reds boss Klopp has decided that Phillips is not part of his plans for the upcoming season and the 23-year-old is set to move on.

Championship club Bristol City are said to be among a number of clubs keen to acquire the services of Phillips from the Premier League champions.

The Englishman signed a new long-term contract with the Anfield outfit last summer before joining Stuttgart on a season-long loan.

An injury crisis at Liverpool saw Phillips return to England for a brief period and make his debut against Everton in FA Cup in January this year.

The centre-back could leave Liverpool either on a fresh loan deal, or complete a permanent transfer away from the club.