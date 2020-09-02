Leeds United have genuine interest in Dinamo Zagreb defender Josko Gvardiol and Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, but have alternative targets too, according to The Athletic.

The Whites are looking to make a splash in their first season back in the Premier League and have already raided Freiburg for Robin Koch and Valencia for Rodrigo.

They are now looking at Dinamo Zagreb defender Gvardiol, with claims of a €20m bid, and Udinese midfielder De Paul, who is rated at in excess of €30m by the Italian side.

However, while Leeds do have an interest in the pair, they have other irons in the fire too.

The Whites have alternative options they could turn to as they seek to continue strengthening their squad with the transfer window open until 5th October.

Leeds have been linked with a host of players over the course of the summer, with the club backing Marcelo Bielsa in the transfer market.

The Whites open their Premier League campaign by travelling to take on champions Liverpool at Anfield on 12th September.

Their first top flight fixture at Elland Road in the new season sees Fulham visit Elland Road on 19th September.