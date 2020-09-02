Leeds United are making no noises over Gaetano Berardi and whether he will be staying at the club or leaving.

The Italian defender, who is a popular figure at the Elland Road club, suffered a serious injury near the end of last season and could spend the entire forthcoming campaign on the sidelines.

He is out of contract at Leeds, but the club have been linked with offering him a new deal irrespective of his injury, so highly do they regard him.

However, despite the Premier League season looming large on the horizon, Leeds are keeping mum on whether or not he will be staying or going, according to LeedsLive.

If Leeds hand Berardi a new deal then they may not be able to call upon him next season, but the defender is unlikely to be offered a contract elsewhere while he is injured.

Berardi has enjoyed 155 outings with Leeds over the course of his time at Elland Road.

His committed displays have made him a favourite with the fans and Berardi made 22 appearances in the Championship last term as Leeds sealed the title.

The former Sampdoria man turned 32 years old in August.