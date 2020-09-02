Kiko Casilla looks set to stay at Leeds United despite speculation he could move on during the ongoing transfer window, according to LeedsLive.

The Spanish shot-stopper helped Leeds to win promotion to the Premier League, but missed most of the club’s run-in due to a suspension.

Young custodian Illan Meslier deputised for Casilla and won plaudits for his performances, with Leeds then signing him on a permanent basis earlier this summer.

It has been speculated that Casilla, who is a big earner at Elland Road, could depart the club in the current transfer window.

The former Real Madrid custodian though looks set to stay at Leeds into the new Premier League campaign.

It is unclear whether Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa will start with Casilla or Meslier between the sticks for the Whites’ opening game, which comes away at Anfield against champions Liverpool.

Casilla joined Leeds from Real Madrid in the 2019 January transfer window.

The Whites snapping him up was widely considered to be a coup and he has now turned out for the Yorkshire giants on 57 occasions.