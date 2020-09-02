Manchester City summer signing Nathan Ake is of the view that his ability to play in multiple positions is a bonus for him after the Citizens informed him that they are glad that he is versatile.

Premier League giants Manchester City confirmed the signing of the 25-year-old defender from recently relegated Bournemouth for a fee in the region of £40m in August.

Ake has signed a five-year contract at the Manchester-based club and provides manager Pep Guardiola with multiple options, with the Dutchman comfortable playing in three different positions.

Lifting the lid on his conversations with the Spanish tactician, the centre-back revealed that the club are happy about his versatility.

Ake, who also got to know Guardiola on a personal level through his conversations, is of the view that his ability to play in multiple positions stands him in good stead in his career.

“We talked about normal life first. That includes everything, family and how we are as people“, Ake told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“That was easy and automatic. It is nice to get to know someone like this, for him too.

“Then it was about [the fact] that I can play in multiple positions.

“They are happy with that and they told me that.

“I think it’s a bonus that I can play football in three positions.

“I think we had a good conversation with each other. There was a warm feeling that felt good right away.“

Ake is currently on international duty with the Netherlands, who are set to take on Poland and Italy in the UEFA Nations League.