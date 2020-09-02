Newcastle United are looking good to sign Rob Holding from Arsenal, despite Leeds United being linked with the defender, according to the Sun.

The 24-year-old defender was involved for Arsenal in the Community Shield, but could be moved on this summer due to the new options Mikel Arteta has at the back.

Arsenal have just snapped up Gabriel and have William Saliba landing following a loan at Saint-Etienne, and Holding has been strongly linked with a loan exit.

Newcastle have been tipped as being in pole position to sign Holding, but Leeds also emerged as an option for the defender.

However, the Magpies are now claimed to be looking good in their pursuit of Holding and could push the deal for the centre-back over the line, putting him at the disposal of manager Steve Bruce.

Newcastle could make two signings before the close of play today, as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

It remains to be seen if Holding could be snapped up by Newcastle today, or other players arrive.

Holding started in Arsenal’s Community Shield win over Liverpool last weekend but could be playing his football elsewhere when the league season commences.