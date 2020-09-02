Newcastle United are continuing negotiations with Ryan Fraser but are yet to reach an agreement over his wages, according to Sky Sports News.

Fraser left Bournemouth as a free agent earlier this summer, having been unable to help the Cherries avoid relegation to the Championship.

The 26-year-old has held talks with Newcastle, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton over the summer, but St. James’ Park is looking likely to be the winger’s next stomping ground.

Fraser wants to move further north to be closer to his family in Aberdeen.

However, Newcastle and the winger have not yet found an agreement on personal terms and Fraser, as a free agent, may feel he should earn more money.

Fraser has not played since March, after snubbing a contract extension with Bournemouth, and is currently recuperating from an injury

The Magpies have so far snapped up midfielder Jeff Hendrick on a free transfer and signed Mark Gillespie as back-up in the goalkeeping department over the current transfer window.

Newcastle are also in talks with Arsenal hoping to engineer a loan deal for Gunners defender Rob Holding, and could yet make further additions to their squad with the transfer window open until 5th October.