Napoli are eyeing a possible swoop for Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac, but will need to make space for the Gunners star first.

Kolasinac could be on the move from Arsenal this summer as the Gunners look to bring in cash and Roma have been linked with wanting him.

The Giallorossi have been exploring a deal and holding talks with Kolasinac’s representatives as they aim to see whether he can be taken to the Stadio Olimpico; the player’s former club Schalke are also keen.

They are not the only Serie A game in town for Kolasinac though as, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Napoli are keen on the defender.

Napoli are fans of Kolasinac’s positional flexibility and feel he would be a good addition to Gennaro Gattuso’s squad.

However, before being able to sign the defender they would have to make room on the books for him.

It is claimed that Faouzi Ghoulam could be offloaded, with Wolves a potential destination for the player.

Napoli finished seventh in Serie A last season and shipped 50 goals in their 38 league games, a total higher than any of the sides that made up the top four Champions League spots.