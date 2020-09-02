Fiorentina are looking to sign Lucas Torreira from Arsenal on a two-year loan deal.

Torreira could head back to Serie A this summer, where his stock remains high due to a successful spell at Sampdoria before he joined Arsenal.

Fiorentina want to beat off competition for Torreira and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, they are working on the basis of a two-year loan deal.

La Viola could offer to include an obligation to sign Torreira at the end of the two-year loan period, guaranteeing Arsenal and the player a permanent parting of the ways.

It is claimed that Torreira is open to a return to Serie A with Fiorentina.

Arsenal snapped Torreira up from Sampdoria in the summer of 2018, but he has struggled to make a big impact at the Emirates Stadium.

The 24-year-old made 29 appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal last season and fell out of favour towards the end of the campaign following a spell on the sidelines through injury.

His contract at the Emirates Stadium still has another three years left to run, until the summer of 2023.