Everton starlet Mason Holgate is of the view that the Toffees’ Premier League opener against Tottenham Hotspur could be a good start to their campaign, and insists his team are ready for the upcoming season.

Carlo Ancelotti will take the Toffees to north London to go up against Jose Mourinho’s Spurs in their Premier League opener at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 12th September.

Everton are gearing up for their first full season under the Italian and are continuing pre-season preparations at Finch Farm.

Despite being handed an away game on the opening day, Holgate believes Everton can have a good start to their league campaign against Tottenham, and insists the whole Toffees squad are prepared and ready to take on Mourinho’s men.

“It is a difficult start at Tottenham… but with pre-season behind us everybody will be fit and ready to go”, Holgate told EvertonTV.

“Why not take on a team like that first?

“It could be a good start for us.”

The young defender has urged Everton to find a consistent level of quality performances as they aim to secure a European spot in the upcoming campaign.

“We have to be challenging for Europe

“That was our aim last season, and at one point we felt we had a chance, but we tailed off towards the end.

“We need to find a consistent level of performance.

“Some weeks we are really good, or we might win two or three games in a row, but then we don’t win for two or three.

“That is what we need to put right.”

Everton’s last game in the league away at Tottenham saw the home team win by a solo goal, but the Toffees are determined to snatch all three-points this time around.