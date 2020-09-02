Toulouse are prepared to let Tottenham Hotspur target Ibrahim Sangare leave for between €8m and €10m.

Sangare impressed with his performances at Toulouse last season, attracting admiring glances, but the club’s president has insisted they do not need to sell him, despite his contract having just a year left to run.

Tottenham have been linked with holding an interest in the midfielder and it is now claimed that Toulouse are ready to do business at a certain price point.

Toulouse have decided that they want between €8m and €10m to let Sangare move on in the ongoing transfer window, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

He has admirers in the Premier League and a number of sides may view the asking price as affordable.

Despite being just 22 years old, Sangare has made nearly 80 appearances in Ligue 1 and has been capped by the Ivory Coast at international level.

Toulouse were relegated from Ligue 1 last season and have opened their Ligue 2 campaign with two defeats.

They were shocked 1-0 at home by Dunkerque, before then going down 5-3 away at Grenoble.