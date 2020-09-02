Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is positive that the Whites can impose themselves on their opponents in the Premier League next season.

The Yorkshire-based club are less than two weeks away from playing their first game of football in the Premier League following 16 years away from the big time.

Leeds won the Championship last season with 93 points, 10 more than second-placed West Brom, but will ply their trade in a much more difficult league next term, with their first game being against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

However, Whites talisman Bamford has no concerns over the quality of the opposition and is positive that the team can impose themselves against their top tier opponents.

The 26-year-old also stressed that most of the players at Leeds have been working under the management of Marcelo Bielsa for two years and know exactly what is expected of them.

“We have been working under Marcelo for two years now“, Bamford said on LUTV.

“We know exactly what is demanded of us, exactly how we want to play.

“So, for us, it is all about trying to do that consistently and see against the greater level of opposition.

“It will be harder.

“But we feel we can imprint our style on others and I’m sure that is the way we are going to go about it.“

Premier League champions Liverpool will entertain the newcomers at Anfield on the opening day of the campaign on 12th September.