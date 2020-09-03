Roma have managed to find an agreement with Manchester United for the outright transfer of defender Chris Smalling, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 30-year-old centre-back is ready to leave Manchester United this summer after enjoying his loan spell at Roma last season.

Smalling wants to return to Italy and it seems he closing in on a return to the Stadio Olimpico, but this time on a permanent move.

Manchester United and Roma have been in talks over a loan move with an obligatory purchase option for the defender’s exit from Old Trafford.

But it has been claimed that the two clubs have now worked out an agreement over a fee for the permanent transfer of Smalling.

According to Italian outlet vocegiallorossa.it, Manchester United have agreed to sell the centre-back for an initial fee of €9m.

Roma have also agreed to pay another €4m in performance-based add-ons to pad up the final fee.

If the claim is accurate then the total fee would fall far below the €20m Manchester United have been looking for.

But the defender’s insistence on returning to Roma and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s interest in signing a new centre-back could have been key in the club agreeing to let him go for a knock-down fee.