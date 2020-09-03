Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has personally spoken to Liverpool target Thiago Alcantara, but the midfielder’s wage demands are still an issue for the Red Devils.

Having entered the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich and refused to sign a new deal, Thiago is available for transfer at the Allianz Arena.

The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League champions Liverpool and is claimed to want to play under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool have yet to make a move to sign Thiago and their rivals Manchester United are keen.

And, according to Norwegian daily Dagbladet, Solskjaer has personally spoken to Thiago about a transfer.

However, the Spaniard’s wage demands are proving to be an obstacle in the move as the Manchester outfit deem them to be too high.

Solskjaer is keen for players to be signed who want to play for Manchester United and put doing so ahead of financial gain.

Manchester United have just snapped up Donny van de Beek from Ajax and it remains to be seen if they will add Thiago to the ranks too.