Former Colombia international Hamilton Ricard has urged his countryman James Rodriguez to raise his game when he is given the opportunity to shine at Everton in the Premier League.

Rodriguez has fallen out of favour with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, and has been allowed to miss pre-season training to finalise a move away.

The 29-year-old Colombian is set to once again link up with Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti, under whom he plied his trade at the Santiago Bernabeu and Bayern Munich.

Ricard, who played for Middlesbrough in the English top flight, urged Rodriguez to raise his game and find his groove again, as he backed the winger to weave his magic for the Toffees.

The 46-year-old hopes Rodriguez will enjoy his life and football in England, and once again find happiness after spending the majority of last season on the fringes of Los Blancos’ squad.

“I hope he enjoys a footballer’s life in England, it’s real glamour”, Ricard told Spanish daily Marca.

“It’s the best. They put everything at your service.

“Football is their life and it’s another goal in their life.

“It’s a different life, different football, different club…

“Raise your game and be a starter again.”

Rodriguez will join compatriot Yerry Mina at Goodison Park if the deal goes through, and Ricard insists the defender will have the 29-year-old’s back as he adapts to the new environment.

“He always helps a team-mate that speaks Spanish, a Colombian that’s there.

“He knows the city, the surroundings… he’ll take you wherever.

“Yerry will lend him a hand.”

Rodriguez has touched down in England to finalise his move to Everton with a medical scheduled, and would become Ancelotti’s first high-profile signing since taking over the reins at Goodison Park in December