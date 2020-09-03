Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has refused to comment on talk he has agreed to move to Barcelona to play under Ronald Koeman.

Having entered the final year in his contract with Liverpool, Wijnaldum has been linked with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona this summer.

It has been claimed that the 29-year-old has given green light to a move to the Camp Nou and the Catalans are in talks with Liverpool as they look to put him at Koeman’s disposal.

On international duty with the Netherlands, the midfielder was quizzed about his future at Anfield and reported move to Barcelona when addressing the media ahead of the side’s UEFA Nations League game against Poland.

However, the Dutch international has refused to comment on the speculation that he is on his way to the Spanish side.

“I thought you would say – important part of the Oranje“, Wijnaldum told a press conference, when asked if he will become an important player at Barcelona.

“It’s a rumour, that is the only thing I can say about it.

“If you ask a question about the Oranje, I can answer it.“

New Barcelona boss Koeman is keen to take Wijnaldum to the Camp Nou and has asked the club to sign him.