Jorginho’s agent has insisted that there is still a significant period left in the transfer window and is prepared to find another solution for his client if he is not in Chelsea’s plans.

The 28-year-old played 44 times for Chelsea in all competitions last season and was one of the first names on their team sheet.

He has been linked with a potential exit throughout Frank Lampard’s time in charge however and the Blues boss may prefer other options ahead of him heading into the new season.

Joao Santos, the player’s agent, insists that there is time left in the transfer window and if Chelsea inform him that Jorginho is not part of the club’s plans, he will start looking for a new club for his client.

He pointed out that the midfielder was a key part of the Chelsea team last season and while Santos conceded that he is yet to receive an offer for his client, he feels Jorginho would not be short of suitors if he is made available in the market.

The midfielder’s agent told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “He has a three-year contract with Chelsea. The transfer market is long, and it will last until 5th October.

“And if Chelsea were to think that the boy is no longer part of the project, I would find an alternative solution.

“Last year he played in 40 games for Chelsea and he is an important part of the national team so we will see.

“So far, we have not received any offers, but he is admired by many as in his role there are not many players of his qualities.”

Chelsea grabbed him from Napoli in 2018 and he has made 98 appearances for the west London club thus far.