Hull City boss Grant McCann has warned the suitors of Leonardo da Silva Lopes, who has been linked with Leeds United and West Brom, that the player will only leave on their terms.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move away from the KCOM Stadium this summer after Hull dropped down to League One last term.

With his future with the Tigers uncertain, Premier League newcomers Leeds and West Brom have been credited with an interest in the Portuguese youth star.

Hull manager McCann has conceded that Lopes wants to leave the club and made his intentions clear at the end of the season that saw them suffer relegation in the Championship.

However, the 40-year-old went on to reveal that the Tigers have rejected offers for the midfielder, insisting that the club will not let him leave unless his valuation is met.

“Leo wants to leave. He made that very clear at the end of last season“, McCann told a press conference.

“We’ve had a couple of offers for him but none that match our valuation. He’s been back in this week after being ill.

“Leo is contracted here so until someone meets the valuation he will be our player.“

Lopes made 40 Championship appearances for Hull last season, scoring twice and providing three assists in the process.