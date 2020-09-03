Tony Weston has vowed to knuckle down and be patient in his bid to work his way through the ranks and into the first team at Rangers.

The teenager joined Rangers’ academy set-up on the final day of last month after an undisclosed fee was agreed between the Scottish giants and English League One side Blackpool.

As Weston prepares to make his way under the experienced eyes of the academy head Craig Mulholland, the 16-year-old insists that his ultimate aim will be to break into the first-team at Ibrox.

However, the starlet appreciates the difficult nature of the task and has vowed to remain patient as he works to break through into the first team.

“The end goal for me is to break into the Rangers first team”, Weston told his club’s official site.

“But I have to be realistic and patient and work as hard as I can every day at the academy.

“I know there is a lot of expectation and high hopes for me at the club so I want to work as hard as possible and keep learning from the coaching staff and players.”

Weston made his senior debut at the age of 16 in Blackpool’s win over Maidstone in the FA Cup last year and will turn 17 years old later this month.