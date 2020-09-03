Liverpool loanee Adam Lewis has set his sights on helping Amiens achieve an instant return to the French top flight this season.

French Ligue 2 club Amiens completed the signing of 20-year-old full-back Lewis from Premier League giants Liverpool on a season-long loan in August.

The Hauts-de-France outfit are shaping up for a key campaign which will see them try to make their way back to Ligue 1 after suffering relegation last season.

And Lewis, who penned a long-term contract with Liverpool before moving away on loan, is determined to help Amiens fight their way back to the first division this term.

The Englishman is impressed with the Amiens team so far and is looking forward to gelling with them more as the French club aim for a successful campaign.

“My first impression of the team and the group is good“, Lewis was quoted as saying by French outlet Le 11 Amienois.

“We are a young team, who have just been relegated to Ligue 2 and whose objective is to come back.

“I hope to help the team achieve this promotion goal.

“The more I train with them, the more we can create a better team spirit, we will start to know each other, to know how we play with each other.“

Two games into the Ligue 2 campaign, Amiens currently sit 11th in the table, having won one and lost one of their matches so far.