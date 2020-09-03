West Ham United starlet Daniel Kemp has expressed his delight in signing for League One side Blackpool on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old has arrived in Lancashire on a season-long loan deal and will be looking to build on the valuable Football League experience he gained on loan at League Two side Stevenage last season.

Kemp, who has spent the last five years developing at the Hammers academy, will now link up with Blackpool boss Neil Critchley as the Seasiders’ hope to improve upon their 13th-place finish in the English third tier last time around.

The midfielder has expressed his delight in making the switch from West Ham and is hungry to develop his game under Critchley’s tutelage, while helping his new team push on in the upcoming season.

Kemp is excited in taking another step forward in his career and hopes he can express his best qualities on the pitch in his new strip.

“I’m delighted to be here at a club of this size, and can’t wait to get started”, Kemp told Blackpool’s official site.

“There’s a lot of things that make this club somewhere players want to join – the head coach, the way the team wants to play, the vision for the future.

“It’s all really exciting and I think it will be a good season for the club.

“I’m young, hungry and want to do well.

“Hopefully I can show what I’m about and help Blackpool push on this coming season.”

West Ham have retained an option in Kemp’s contract to recall the 21-year-old back to the London Stadium in January.