Neil Lennon admits he is looking for consistency in Celtic’s level of performance going forward and is keen to see progress in the Europa League.

After the disappointment of being knocked out of the Champions League, the Scottish champions are now looking to make an impact in the Europa League.

Lennon thinks his side have what it takes to do well in the Europa League, but is looking to see a consistent level of performance from his troops.

Celtic beat Motherwell 3-0 at Celtic Park at the weekend and Lennon has put that display down as the level he wants his men to aim to replicate on a game by game basis.

“The performance against Motherwell is exactly the kind of performance I’m looking for in each game”, Lennon told Celtic View.

“It’s about more consistency now in the performance.

“It’s important we use the experience of last year and the disappointment of going out of the Champions League qualifiers this year to make inroads again in the Europa League.”

Celtic will follow the seeded path in the Europa League and have been drawn to face either Riga or Tre Fiori in the third qualifying round, which will be held on 24th September.