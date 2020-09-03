Former Ajax star Abdelhak Nouri’s father Mohammed Nouri has insisted that is a matter of great pride for him that Donny van de Beek has opted to wear the shirt number of his son at Manchester United.

Abdelhak and Van de Beek came through the Ajax academy together and broke into the first team together as well but a tragedy cut short the former Netherlands Under-21 star’s career three years ago.

Van de Beek’s former team-mate collapsed due to a cardiac arrest during a pre-season game against Werder Bremen in 2017 and suffered severe and permanent brain damage.

He only woke up from a coma earlier this year and is still not able to communicate with his family properly.

Abdelhak and the Manchester United new boy are still the best of friends and as a tribute to the former Ajax star, Van de Beek has taken up the number 34 jersey at Old Trafford.

Mohammed insisted that he had little hesitation in allowing Van de Beek to take up the number when he sought permission and admits that it is a massive source of pride for the Nouri family.

“Donny called me”, the former Ajax player’s father told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

“He asked if it was okay for him to play with the number 34 and I said he should.

“I can only be proud of that.

“It is a nice gesture, very special for us.”

While Abdelhak still cannot communicate through words, Mohammed insists that his expressions made it clear that he is happy to see his friend join Manchester United this summer.

“He was emotional, you could notice that immediately. You can see it in his expression but so are we.

“We are happy and emotional at the same time. Everything comes around and Donny and Abdelhak are best friends.

“It is a true friendship.”