Jack Rose has expressed his desire to kick on at Walsall after completing a permanent move to the club from Southampton.

Rose, who spent last season on loan at the Bescot Stadium, has now permanently signed for Walsall after being released by Southampton.

The shot-stopper played six times for the Saddlers last term, competing with club number 1 Liam Roberts for a starting berth between the sticks.

🎥 Following his return to the club, we caught up with @jackrose95 to get his thoughts on becoming a Saddler again Watch his full interview here 👉 https://t.co/QHe10ftIFV pic.twitter.com/4WNiu9JIkM — Walsall FC Official (@WFCOfficial) September 3, 2020

Rose has set his sights on having a larger role at Walsall in the upcoming season as he again looks to push Roberts for a starting spot.

The 25-year-old, who has expressed his delight in returning to the west Midlands, is in a familiar environment, albeit now in a permanent setting, and is ready to get into the thick of things as the Saddlers gear up for the upcoming season.

“I’m really pleased to come back”, Rose told Walsall’s official site.

“I spoke to the manager and Maik [Taylor] throughout the lockdown and during the off season and I’m really happy to get it all sorted.

“I was here last season and I really enjoyed my time here and I’m excited to get going.

“For myself, it is easy coming back here because I know all the lads and it won’t be difficult for me to settle into the team.

“The one point for me will be to try and play as many games as I can. Robbo and I push each other on and it is good to have competition.”

Rose becomes Walsall’s third signing of the summer and the second of last year’s loanees to make a permanent switch after midfielder Rory Holden