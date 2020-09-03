Donny van de Beek has revealed that he feared that his move to Manchester United could stall after the club pressed the brakes on their pursuit of him in June.

Van de Beek joined Manchester United earlier this week from Ajax for a deal that could go up to €45m and it has been hailed as one of the bargains of the summer transfer window by some observers.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer personally convinced the player to move to Old Trafford and the club found little difficulty in agreeing on a deal with Ajax, with Edwin van der Sar providing the assist in his role at CEO of the Dutch giants.

Manchester United wanted him in January, but Van de Beek admitted that neither Ajax nor him were in favour of a transfer in the middle of the season.

The Dutchman has seen Real Madrid back out of a deal to sign him twice in the last year and conceded that he feared the same when Manchester United pressed the brakes on his pursuit in June.

But Van de Beek admitted that once the Premier League season ended he was convinced that the club would sign him this summer.

Asked about Manchester United’s approach in January, Van de Beek told Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “Ajax did not want to sell during the winter window and I was also not in favour of a switch in the middle of the season.

“Manchester United came back in June.

“The club wanted to press ahead and make a bid but had to push the brakes due to the corona crisis.

“I thought after Real Madrid, it will not go wrong again?

“But after the Premier League finished I felt, I thought it would be okay.”

Van de Beek will wear the number 34 shirt as a tribute to his former Ajax team-mate and best friend Abdelhak Nouri whose career ended when he suffered a cardiac arrest during a pre-season game in 2017.