Sevilla sporting director Monchi has revealed that the Spanish club have not received a bid for defender Diego Carlos, amid the player being linked with Manchester City.

The 27-year-old has attracted interest from a host of European heavyweights after helping Sevilla to a fourth-place finish in La Liga and a Europa League triumph.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have been heavily linked with a move for the Brazilian, while Liverpool and Manchester United have also been credited with interest.

Manchester City could turn to Carlos if they are unable to secure Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, but sporting director Monchi is clear that no club have expressed an interest in the player so far.

The Spaniard is confident that Carlos will return to training with Sevilla when they start preparing for their UEFA Super Cup tie against Bayern Munich.

“I know what I read in the media. No club have called us. No offer has arrived“, Monchi was quoted as saying by Spanish outlet Mucho Deporte.

“Diego Carlos will be training when the team return and start thinking about the Super Cup.

“We have nothing on the table on this matter.“

Carlos made 45 appearances across all competitions for Sevilla last season, amassing a total of 3,961 minutes of playing time.