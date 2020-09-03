Former Celtic boss John Barnes has warned the Hoops that their Scottish top flight rivals Rangers are stronger this term and urged the league champions to get their house in order as they look to defend the title.

Neil Lennon’s side are currently six points behind the Gers in third, in the Scottish Premiership table, having played two games fewer than their city rivals.

The Bhoys’ season has so far not been smooth sailing after they crashed out of the Champions League qualifiers last week with a 2-1 home defeat to Ferencvaros, and with star striker Odsonne Edouard being the target of increased transfer speculation this summer.

However, Barnes has warned his former team to sort out their squad and reinstate order at Celtic Park, as the Bhoys’ quest for a tenth league title on the trot is under serious threat with Rangers being stronger this year, in his view.

Barnes called for a sense of harmony to be established in the Hoops’ dressing room, as Steven Gerrard’s squad, reinvigorated with no less than five summer signings, have started their campaign strongly.

“I think Neil Lennon is ready to move things around although he hasn’t mentioned any names”, Barnes was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.

“But Celtic need to get their squad sorted, whether that’s with or without Edouard.

“Rangers seem to be much stronger this year and they’re going to push Celtic.

“Therefore, both clubs want to be settled more from the point of view of harmony, togetherness and belief.

“To achieve this, Celtic need to get their situation sorted out in terms of players who want to be there, or not be there, to then focus on fighting for the cause.

“Odsonne Edouard is not going to be the deciding factor whether Celtic will win this year, it’s all about the team and the team’s attitude.

“If he wants to stay – great – but if there’re doubts, it’s better to let him go.”

Celtic will resume their league campaign on 12th September following the international break, with an away game against fifth placed Ross County.