Reading midfielder Jordan Holsgrove has agreed a switch to Spanish outfit Celta Vigo.

The Scottish midfielder was on loan in Spain last season with Atletico Baleares and clocked up 22 appearances in the Spanish third tier.

Holsgrove made an impression during the course of his loan stint and is now set to head back to Spain to play his football in the country once again.

Told Jordan Holsgrove has agreed a move to Spanish outfit Celta Vigo. #readingfc — Courtney Friday (@ChronCourtney) September 3, 2020

The midfielder, according to journalist Courtney Friday, has agreed a switch to Celta Vigo.

It is unclear if the move will be a permanent switch for Holsgrove or another loan deal away from the Royals, but he has entered the final year of his contract at the Championship side.

Celta Vigo ply their trade in La Liga and avoided relegation by a single point last season, finishing in 17th spot.

Holsgrove, 20, has yet to turn out for Reading at senior level and has clocked time with the club’s Under-18s and Under-23s.

The promising midfielder has been capped by Scotland up to Under-21 level and will be looking to kick on with his development in Spain at Celta Vigo over the forthcoming campaign.