Sheffield United and Swansea City are both keen on snapping up Bayern Munich forward Leon Dajaku, according to the Guardian.

Both clubs want to add to their attacking options over the course of the transfer window and each have been linked with Liverpool talent Rhian Brewster.

Liverpool have yet to make a decision on Brewster yet however and Sheffield United and Swansea are turning their attention to Germany for a solution.

They are keen on Bayern Munich’s 19-year-old forward Dajaku and are eyeing a potential loan deal to snap him up.

Bayern Munich signed Dajaku from Stuttgart last summer and it is unclear if they would be willing to send him abroad to continue his development.

He turned out for Bayern Munich’s second string in the German third tier last season, making 29 appearances and scoring four goals.

Dajaku was also in and around the first team squad though and made appearances in the Bundesliga against Wolfsburg and Hertha Berlin.

He was also an unused substitute during clashes against Eintracht Frankfurt, Freiburg, Paderborn and Augsburg.