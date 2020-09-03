Fiorentina and Arsenal have agreed on the numbers for a deal to take Lucas Torreira to Italy, but the two clubs are still differing on a key aspect of the agreement.

Torreira is expected to leave Arsenal this summer as the club are keen to sell him in order to raise funds to bring in a new defensive midfielder.

The former Sampdoria man wants to return to Italy and clubs such as Torino, Napoli, Roma and Lazio are interested in securing a deal to sign him.

But it has been claimed that Fiorentina are the ones who are the closest to reaching an agreement with Arsenal over signing him in the ongoing transfer window.

According to Italian radio station Radio Sei, La Viola and Arsenal already agreed on the figures of a loan deal with an obligatory purchase clause for Torreira’s move to Italy.

A loan deal worth €6m to €7m has been agreed and the purchase clause is expected to be around €15m to €16m.

However, the two clubs are yet to agree on the length of the loan deal as Arsenal want the purchase clause to come into effect at the end of next season.

But Fiorentina want the loan deal to be for two years and they want to pay the final fee in the summer of 2022.

A fresh round of talks between the two clubs is expected to take place soon in order to find an agreement for Torreira’s move.