Liverpool loanee Adam Lewis has cited language barrier as the most challenging part of settling in at Amiens, having joined the French Ligue 2 club on a loan deal.

The 20-year-old left-back will be looking to kick on with his development at Amiens and test himself in French football.

Lewis is almost one month into his stay in France and has started Amiens’ two league games so far, out of which one ended in victory for the side.

Reflecting on his time so far at Amiens, the Liverpool loanee has cited language barrier as the most challenging part of playing in France.

However, Lewis is determined to learn French to involve himself more with the team on and off the pitch and has expressed his gratitude towards the squad, who are understanding.

“It’s complicated because not everyone speaks English, but that’s the whole challenge of coming here“, Lewis was quoted as saying by French outlet Le 11 Amienois.

“I also want to get involved with the boys in the group, I am learning French so that I can speak it on the pitch.

“I’m very excited to be a part of the squad and they also help me a lot on the pitch, during matches, when I don’t understand what the coach wants I can ask them.

“And if some of them want to learn English, I’m here to help them too.

“What is certain is that they are a good group and I am looking forward to spending the season with them.“

On loan from Liverpool, Lewis will be hopeful of helping Amiens earn promotion back to Ligue 1 this season.