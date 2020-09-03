Rangers starlet Charlie Lindsay has stressed his desire to follow in the footsteps of Nathan Patterson and explained that a clear pathway into the senior team drew him to Ibrox.

The youngster joined the club’s academy permanently at the start of July from Irish side Glentoran after impressing with the Light Blues in the prestigious Al Kass International Cup earlier in the year.

Now as he settles down into his new life under the supervision of the club’s head of academy Craig Mulholland, he insists that the reason for his joining the club was because he could see a clear pathway to the first-team in Glasgow.

Lindsay has noted the progression of Gers starlet Patterson, who is now firmly in and around Steven Gerrard’s first team, and is keen to tread the same path.

“One of the main reasons I joined Rangers is because I could see a pathway to the first team”, Lindsay told his club’s official site.

“You can see players like Nathan Patterson have played for the first team and I would love to do the same in a few years.”

The Gers talent lifted the lid on what he will bring to the club, adding: “I am a very attack-minded player. I love getting the ball at my feet and turning and dribbling past players.

“I am quick and I like to score goals and create opportunities for my team-mates.

“My first thought is always to get forward and I am not afraid on the pitch.”

Lindsay will be looking to kick on with his development at Rangers and quickly catch Gerrard’s eye.