Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has revealed that the Black Cats are close to signing defender Arbenit Xhemajli.

Parkinson is keen to strengthen his ranks further before the window closes in October, and has been pursuing a deal to snap up centre-back Xhemajli.

The 22-year-old is a free agent and is nearing a move to the Stadium of Light as he continues his training with Parkinson’s squad after impressing during a trial spell.

Parkinson revealed his team are close to wrapping up a deal for Xhemajli and is expecting to have a new centre-back in his arsenal by the weekend.

The Englishman, who has been impressed with Xhemajli’s work on the pitch, believes the defender could give his squad a significant boost and also left the door open for further additions in the transfer window.

“We are not there yet, we are close to completing a deal before the weekend, which would be great for us”, Parkinson was quoted as saying by the Sunderland Echo.

“We will wait on one or two others.

“We have been speaking about Arbenit, he is a player we would like to bring in, he has good quality, can play across the back.

“We are close to bringing him in.

“That would be a boost for us.”

Sunderland have so far snapped up striker Aiden O’Brien, shot-stopper Remi Matthews and defender Morgan Feeney this summer, while centre-back Bailey Wright has agreed to move to Wearside on a permanent basis.