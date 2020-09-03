Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has set his eyes on riding the wave of positivity from winning the Championship as the Whites prepare for their return to the Premier League.

With 93 points from 46 games on the board, Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds sealed the Championship crown and promotion last season.

Now the Yorkshire outfit are eagerly awaiting the commencement of the Premier League campaign as they look to ply their trade in the English top flight following a 16-year break.

Leeds will visit title holders Liverpool in their first league game of the season after a break of fewer than two months, having played their final Championship game against Charlton Athletic in July.

Last season’s top scorer Bamford is of the view that the shorter break will aid the team in reaching the fitness levels they need.

The former Chelsea frontman has also insisted that Leeds will look to the ride the wave from winning the Championship and earning promotion when the new campaign kicks off.

“I think it [shorter break] helps in terms of fitness as well because, obviously, if you have six-seven weeks off, it takes longer to get back to the levels you need to be at“, Bamford said on LUTV.

“So, hopefully, that will help in terms of staying at the fitness level that we need.

“And then obviously, riding the wave [on the back of Championship win], it gives us a bit of confidence going into the games.“

The new campaign comes with bigger challenges for Bamford himself as he now faces competition from club-record signing Rodrigo.