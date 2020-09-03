Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has admitted he will move to sign Sheffield United target Rhian Brewster if Liverpool make him available.

The 20-year-old striker spent the latter half of last season on loan at Swansea and found the back of the net 10 times from 20 appearances in the Championship.

Brewster’s exploits have seen him interest a host of clubs this summer, with Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United heavily linked with wanting to snap him up.

Swans boss Cooper is a firm fan of Brewster and admits that he thinks the world of the Liverpool striker.

Cooper is keen to play down speculation, but admits that if Brewster does become available on terms which suit the Swans, then he will steer his side straight into the thick of the transfer battle.

“Rhian is with Liverpool now“, Cooper was quoted as saying by Wales Online.

“He obviously went back at the end of the season and it’s not really for me to discuss.

“He’s a Liverpool player and involved with them. We wish him well.

“He had a brilliant time here and everyone thought the world of him.

“I don’t think I’ve said too much about him on the record.

“I think we need some strikers – there is no doubt about that – and I’d like another centre-back as well.

“We’re hopeful we can still do that. If Rhian was available then of course we’d be in the mix but I don’t think that’s the case at the moment.“

Brewster featured in Liverpool’s Community Shield defeat to Arsenal last weekend, missing the decisive penalty that cost the Reds the game.