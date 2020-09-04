Abdoulaye Doucoure is set to sign a four-year contract with Everton, with his move to the Toffees imminent.

Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti is keen to land Doucoure and the Goodison Park outfit have been working on a deal to snap him up from relegated Watford.

It is now imminent and, according to TF1’s Telefoot programme, Doucoure will put pen to paper to a four-year contract at Everton.

Watford are due to bank between €22m and €25m for the midfielder, who will continue to ply his trade in the Premier League and avoid sampling the cut and thrust of the Championship.

He clocked 37 appearances in the Premier League for Watford last season, picking up nine yellow cards along the way.

Doucoure will add to Ancelotti’s options in the middle of the park, ahead of the Italian’s first full season as Everton boss.

He may also hope to see the switch give his international ambitions a boost, with Doucoure still looking for his first senior cap for France.

Doucoure has been capped by France from Under-17 level through to Under-21 level.