Arsenal defender Sokratis has a lucrative offer to move to Qatar, but has his heart set on joining Napoli.

The Gunners have snapped up Gabriel from Lille, beating Napoli to the centre-back, and have a wealth of options in defence heading into the new campaign.

Teenage centre-back William Saliba, who returned to Saint Etienne on loan after signing for the Gunners last summer, has also returned to the Emirates Stadium.

Sokratis could move on this summer and has been attempting to convince Arsenal to terminate his deal in order that he can sign for Napoli.

So great is Napoli’s pull for the Greece defender that, according to Italian daily Corriere del Mezzogiorno, he is prepared to snub a big offer from Qatar.

Sokratis could sign a lucrative contract in Qatar, but wants to join Napoli.

The centre-back would be able to earn €2.5m per year if he moves to Napoli in the ongoing transfer window.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side want to sign Sokratis on a free transfer this summer and are hopeful that Arsenal will terminate his contract, which has one more year remaining on it.